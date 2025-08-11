'SC order on Patkar conviction 'major victory' for Delhi LG VK Saxena'

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The office of Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's upholding the conviction of Medha Patkar in a defamation case as a "major victory." The apex court, earlier in the day, upheld the conviction of Patkar by the Delhi High Court in the criminal defamation case filed by Saxena in 2001.

The high court had on July 29 upheld a city court's order convicting the environmental activist in the case.

In 2001, as the president of a non-profit National Council of Civil Liberties, Saxena had filed a defamation suit against Patkar, one of the leaders of Narmada Bachao Andolan, over a press release issued against him on November 24, 2000, the Raj Niwas note said.

After 23 years, Patkar was convicted by the Saket district court in the case, it said.

Saxena and his organisation had been supporting the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district at the time the dispute arose.

Patkar opposed the construction of the dam in Gujarat, claiming it would lead to the displacement of people.