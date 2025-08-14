SC order on SIR rejects EC's 'stubborn refusal', issue of legality remains: CPI(ML) Liberation

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court ordering the Election Commission to publish details of 65 lakh voters whose names were dropped from the draft rolls for Bihar published on August 1 rejects the poll panel's "stubborn refusal", CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said on Thursday, adding that the issue of the legality of SIR remains to be determined.

In a statement, the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation said the order brings the SIR exercise to another turn but does not undo the unilateral deletions while shifting the onus of righting this wrong on the omitted voters.

Ina post on Facebook, Bhattacharya said the order "rejects the ECI's stubborn refusal to heed the suggestions already made by the Supreme Court and addresses three core concerns about the practical implementation of the drive".

"The issue of legality of SIR is yet to be determined by the Supreme Court," he said.

The CPI(ML) general secretary said the interim order asks the EC to come clean about all the deletions with specific assigned reasons, make the information public and accessible to all voters, not routed through BLAs of political parties, and accept Aadhaar as a valid supporting document.

"This interim order vindicates some of the basic objections and apprehensions raised from day one since the sudden launch of the SIR process," he said.

"The scale of exclusion is huge, time is short and most of the electors have been wrongfully penalised for no fault of their own. The onus of correction should also be put on the perpetrators of error," Bhattacharya said.

The party said in its statement that the Supreme Court has turned down the EC's stance that it was "stubbornly" holding on to over the past month since the Bihar SIR was announced.

"Today's order brings the SIR exercise to another turn, without an inquiry into the legality of the very SIR and such large-scale deletions. Moreover, it does not undo the unilateral deletions while shifting the onus of righting this wrong on the omitted voters," the statement said.

"It remains to be seen if the omitted voters are able to reclaim their spots on the draft roll within such a short time. More than 35 lakh omitted voters are predominantly migrant workers and it is necessary for the Election Commission to abandon its stubbornness to disenfranchise poor workers from Bihar migrating to other states for their livelihoods," it said.

The statement added that the EC must not abdicate its constitutional mandate, nor permit the erosion of universal adult suffrage through the "erroneous" SIR.

"It is incumbent upon the EC to take immediate remedial measures by instituting booth-level grievance-redressal and error-correction camps, thereby affording the disenfranchised voters a formal opportunity to submit the requisite applications for reinstatement on the electoral rolls," the statement said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from the voters' list with reasons of non-inclusion to enhance transparency in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the poll panel to publish the details of 65 lakh voters whose names were dropped from the draft roll published on August 1.

The top court also allowed people aggrieved by the deletion of their names to approach the poll officials along with their Aadhaar card. PTI AO ARI