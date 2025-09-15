SC order on Waqf Act good sign for democracy, says Kiren Rijiju

Mumbai: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling on the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, saying it was a very good sign for democracy.

The Supreme Court has put on hold several key provisions of the Act, including the clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years can dedicate a property as Waqf, but refused to stay the entire law.

“I believe that whatever the apex court has ruled is a very good sign for our democracy,” the minister said in Mumbai.

“The provisions in the Act are beneficial to the entire Muslim community,” Rijiju said.

The misuse, including encroachment of property through Waqf Board, will now be stopped with the new legislation, the minister said.

“The Supreme Court was aware of the whole issue,” he said.