SC orders Army Medical College to pay stipend arrears to 2022 MBBS interns

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Delhi-based Army College of Medical Sciences (ACMS) to pay arrears of Rs 25,000 per month to MBBS interns from the 2022 batch, saying they deserved it as a "matter of right".

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar passed the order while hearing a petition filed by medical graduate Abhishek Yadav and others through lawyer Tanvi Dubey.

The top court observed that despite a September 2023 order mandating a stipend of Rs. 25,000 per month for interns starting October 2023, the previous batch had been left uncompensated.

At the outset, Justice Dhulia questioned senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for ACMS, as to why the 2022 interns had not been paid, even after nearly three years.

"Why will you pay a stipend? They deserve it as a matter of right," the judge said.

Justice Kumar also strongly criticized the stand of the ACMS and said, "You make them work for 18 hours, 19 hours, and you don't want to pay them a stipend?" Balasubramanian contended that the college is managed by a private society and does not receive government funding.

The bench remained unconvinced and said, "These students have worked for the college. They must be paid." It proceeded to record a statement of Balasubramanian that the Army College would extend the same Rs 25,000 stipend to all interns, including the 2022 batch.

Citing previous orders passed by a three-judge bench, it ordered that similarly placed students should not be denied benefits.

"We are of the opinion that the same benefit ought to be given to the previous batch as well... We direct that interns of 2022, who had done their internship with Army Medical College, also be paid an amount of Rs. 25,000 per month. Let the same be calculated and paid within eight weeks," the bench ordered.

Dubey also brought to the attention of the court the plight of the foreign medical graduates and said that it is a case of bonded labour if they do not get the stipend.

The bench asked as to why after rigorous hours the students are yet not paid stipend.

It also directed that the matter pertaining to foreign medical graduates be also listed urgently for final arguments. PTI SJK ZMN