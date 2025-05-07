SC orders DDA to demolish illegal structures in Okhla village

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority to demolish illegal constructions and encroachments in Okhla Village in the national capital.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the authority to file a compliance affidavit within three months.

"We direct DDA to take action of demolition in accordance with law in respect of the unauthorised structures in the area of 2 bighas and 10 biswas. We make it clear that when we say due process of law, before demolition of any structure at least 15 days notice shall be served upon the concerned persons," the bench said.

The top court observed of the total 3 bighas and 8 biswas, which was not handed over to DDA, an area of 1 bigha and 8 biswas fell inside the boundary covered by PM-UDAY scheme and the remaining was outside the scheme's purview.

"We direct the state government to take action of demolition of illegal structures in relation to the area out of area of 3 bigha 8 biswas which is not covered by PM UDAY scheme in accordance with law," it said.

The apex court was hearing a contempt plea against violation of its 2018 directions against rampant encroachment and legal constructions in public lands in Delhi. PTI PKS AMK AMK