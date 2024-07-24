SC orders inquiry into dispute over allotment of e-rickshaws in Matheran

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the principal district judge of Maharashtra's Raigad to ask a judicial officer to inquire into the dispute over allotment of e-rickshaws to hand-rickshaw pullers in Matheran, a hill station in the state.

The apex court had on January 10 said e-rickshaws would be provided only to those pulling hand-rickshaw currently in order to compensate them for their loss of employment.

Automobiles are not allowed inside the hill station.

In April, the top court had limited to 20 the number of e-rickshaws in Matheran, a tiny hill station located nearly 85 kilometres from Mumbai, until further orders.

It had also permitted e-rickshaw owners, who were earlier pulling rickshaws, to use the vehicle for transporting tourists and the local population.

During the hearing on Wednesday, a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai noted that the state has filed an affidavit stating that e-rickshaws have been allotted to the original licensed hand-rickshaw pullers.

The bench, also comprising Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan, noted that one of the applicants has claimed that e-rickshaws were not allotted to the original hand-rickshaw pullers but to the hotel owners etc.

"We find that in view of this disputed position, it will be appropriate that the principal district judge, Raigad, through a judicial officer conducts an inquiry…," the bench said, adding that a report be submitted before it within four weeks.

It said the officer deputed for conducting the inquiry would give a hearing to the local administration as well as the representatives of hand-rickshaw pullers and others.

The bench, which was dealing with some applications raising issues with regard to permitting e-rickshaws and laying down of paver blocks on roads in Matheran, posted the matter for further hearing in October. In its February 24 last year order, the bench had noted the submission that Matheran's special status was recognised by the apex court and the Ministry of Environment and Forests issued a notification on February 4, 2003 declaring the hill station and the surrounding region as an eco-sensitive zone.

It had then directed that until further orders, no further paver blocks shall be laid on the roads of Matheran.

"Prima facie, we find that laying down of paver blocks would destroy the natural beauty of the said city," the apex court had said. PTI ABA ABA SK SK