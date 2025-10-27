SC orders JKCA polls in 12 weeks under supervision of former CEC

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday directed that the elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) be held within 12 weeks under the supervision of a former chief election commissioner.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions that A K Joti, a former CEC, has agreed to supervise the JKCA polls.

The bench ordered that irrespective of whether the constitution of the JKCA is registered, the polls will be held as per the provisions of the constitution.

It was apprised that the former CEC has sought 12 weeks' time for conducting the JKCA polls.

The bench also asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to render all assistance to the former CEC for conducting the polls for the cricket body of the Union territory.

Earlier, the top court upheld the new constitution of the JKCA, which was drafted under the supervision of the BCCI.

To implement the constitution, the BCCI appointed a sub-committee in June 2021, consisting of Brigadier Anil Gupta, former cricketer and present BCCI president Mithun Manhas, and senior advocate Sunil Sethi. PTI SJK ARI