SC orders probe into IIT-Delhi students' suicides, forms national task force

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Outlining a disturbing pattern of student suicides in educational institutions, the Supreme Court on Monday directed Delhi Police to register an FIR and probe the suicidal deaths of two IIT-Delhi students from the SC/ST community.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan directed the DCP (south-west district) to register the FIR and depute an officer, not below the rank of assistant commissioner of police, to undertake the investigation.

"We need not say anything further as investigation of any crime is within the domain of the police," the bench said.

The responsibility of maintaining the safety and well-being of students, the court said, rested heavily on the administration of every educational institution.

"Therefore, in the event of any unfortunate incident, such as a suicide occurring on campus, it becomes their unequivocal duty to promptly lodge an F.I.R. with the appropriate authorities," it added.

The court went on, "Such action is not only a legal obligation but also a moral imperative to ensure transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of justice. Simultaneously, it is incumbent upon the police authorities to act with diligence and responsibility by registering the FIR without refusal or delay." The "harmonious discharge" of these duties by both educational institutions and law enforcement agencies were stated to be essential factors in preventing the recurrence of such tragedies and preserving trust in societal institutions.

"Each suicide is a personal tragedy that prematurely takes the life of an individual and has a continuing ripple effect, affecting the lives of families, friends and communities," the court said.

The court said it was "high time" that it took cognisance of the "serious issue" and formulate comprehensive and effective guidelines to address and mitigate the underlying causes contributing to such distress among students.

The top court directed the formation of a National Task Force to address the mental health concerns of students and prevent suicides in higher educational institutions.

Former top court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat will be heading the force.

"We direct the chief secretaries of all the states/union territories to nominate a high ranking officer, not below the rank of joint secretary in the Department of Higher Education of the respective state/union territory, to act as the nodal officer....," the order said.

All departments and authorities of the respective state and union territories were directed by the court to cooperate with the nodal officer concerned and furnish necessary information, data and assistance to the officer in case of need.

The judgment came on an appeal filed by the parents of two deceased students against an order of the Delhi High Court tat refused to register an FIR in the matter.

In July, 2023, BTech student Ayush Ashna was found hanging in his hostel room. On September 1, 2023, Anil Kumar (21), a BTech student and resident of UP’s Banda district, was found dead in his hostel room at the institute. Kumar joined IIT in 2019.

Their deaths were alleged to be murders as a result of a conspiracy and not suicides in the complaints, which also claimed caste discrimination by the IIT faculty and staff.