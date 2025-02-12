SC orders removal of chairperson of National Commission for Homoeopathy

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the chairperson of the National Commission for Homoeopathy to step down from his post, saying the appointment was not in accordance with law.

Setting aside an order of the Karnataka High Court, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan directed Dr. Anil Khurana to leave the office within a week.

"The respondent shall step down from the office of chairperson forthwith. By forthwith, we mean a week from today to enable him to complete his assignment however without taking any policy decision involved with finances. Fresh process shall be initiated for appointment of the office of chairperson expeditiously," the bench said.

The order came on a plea filed by Dr Amaragouda L Patil challenging the appointment of Dr Khurana.

Patil, who was an applicant for the post, challenged the appointments on grounds that Khurana did not possess the requisite experience required under Section 4(2) and 19 of the National Commission for Homeopathy Act, 2020, respectively.