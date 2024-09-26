SC orders reserving treasurer post for women members in DHCBA

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that the post of treasurer be reserved for women members in the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) beside one other post in the panel of five office bearers.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan also said that it is desirable that the general body of the DHCBA consider having three seats reserved in the executive committee, out of which one should be for a senior designated women advocate.

The bench also asked senior advocate Mohit Mathur, who is also president of DHCBA, to even urge the bar bodies of the district courts to have similar arrangements in place.

The bench directed the DHCBA to hold its general body meeting as early as possible and not later than 10 days.

The executive committee of the high court bar association has 15 members, including five office bearers.

At the outset, Mathur submitted he should be given some time, as any decision with regard to reserving the post of office bearers for women and in the executive committee, can only be taken by the general body and he alone cannot make the statement.

The bench said this is a progressive step and handing over the post of treasurer to a woman, would help in prudent use of the association's fund.

Mathur, however, said there were already enough women members in the executive committee.

The top court was dealing with a plea seeking 33 percent reservation of seats for women members in the DHCBA. The elections are scheduled to be held for the association in October or November.

On Wednesday, the bench asked the DHCBA to consider reserving the post of vice president for a women member.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for women members of the DHCBA, submitted that they have come to know that the post of vice president is just a ceremonial post and does not have any power. She requested the bench to order for reserving the post of treasurer for women members.

On May 2, in a significant order aimed at increasing the representation of women at the Bar, the top court had directed that 33 percent posts in the executive committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) be reserved for women members. PTI MNL MNL DV DV