SC pays tribute to victims of Delhi car blast

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday paid homage to the victims of the blast near the Red Fort here, and reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure justice.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and gutting several vehicles.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, while addressing a full court reference convened to pay tribute to senior advocates Sharat S Javali and Jagdish Chandra Gupta, made special mention of the November 10 blast.

“We all are also deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by the car blast that occurred in Delhi on the evening of 10th November 2025. On behalf of the Supreme Court of India and the entire judicial as well as legal fraternity in the country, I convey our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy,” the CJI said.

The CJI said the thoughts and prayers of the apex court are with all the victims and those who are injured and affected.

“No words can truly ease the pain of such loss, yet we hope that the collective compassion and solidarity of the nation will offer some comfort in this hour of sorrow,” he said.

The CJI said the apex court stood in solidarity with the bereaved.

"We reaffirm steadfast commitment to uphold the rule of law, ensure justice, and safeguard the dignity of every citizen. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace. May courage and solace reach the bereaved families and all those who mourn this irreparable loss," he said.