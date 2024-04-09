SC permits UP MLA Abbas Ansari to attend 'Fatiha' ritual of father Mukhtar Ansari

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted jailed Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari to attend the 'Fatiha' ritual of his father gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died recently, on April 10.

Mukhtar Ansari, who had dozens of cases against him and was convicted in some, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28 while in judicial custody.

Abbas Ansari is currently lodged in Kasganj district jail in Uttar Pradesh under judicial custody in connection with some criminal cases.

His plea seeking permission to attend his father's 'Fatiha' ritual came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan. The bench said it saw no reason to deny him permission to attend the event.

Following apprehensions voiced by the Uttar Pradesh government on maintenance of law and order, the apex court directed that Abbas Ansari shall be taken from Kasganj jail to his native place Ghazipur in police custody with adequate security.

"The Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, to do the needful in this regard," the bench said, adding that keeping in view the distance, the police in coordination with the jail authorities, shall ensure that Abbas Ansari starts his journey today at the earliest and not later than 5 p.m.

It said he shall be allowed to attend the Fatiha on Wednesday in police custody, and after it is over, temporarily shifted to the local jail in Ghazipur.

The bench said the district administration of Ghazipur shall verify if other rituals are to take place on April 11, and if so, Abbas Ansari be allowed to participate in police custody.

It said he be allowed to meet his family members on April 11 and 12.

The apex court said he shall be brought back to Kasganj jail on April 13.

It said the police shall frisk the visitors to ensure that no weapons are carried by anyone either to the place where 'Fatiha' ceremony is to take place or to Abbas Ansari's parental house.

The bench also recorded the statement of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Abbas Ansari, that the MLA will not address the media.

It noted the submissions advanced by the counsel for Uttar Pradesh who said Abbas Ansari is involved in multiple criminal cases and is a "history-sheeter".

The counsel claimed it was due to his alleged unlawful activities that Abbas Ansari had to be shifted from Chitrakoot jail to Kasganj prison.

The bench observed there was no dispute that Abbas Ansari has lost his father and he could not attend the funeral as he was in judicial custody.

On April 5, the apex court had sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on Abbas Ansari's plea seeking permission to attend the 'Fatiha'.

He had initially moved the top court seeking permission to attend the last rites of his father but his petition could not be listed in time and the funeral was over.

Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, was laid to rest in Ghazipur on March 30 amid a security blanket.

The 63-year-old had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him.

He died on March 28 night at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his condition deteriorated. PTI ABA ABA SK SK