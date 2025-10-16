SC permits withdrawal of plea seeking contempt action against West Bengal CM

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted withdrawal of a plea seeking contempt action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her alleged remarks on the judgement in the teachers' recruitment scam case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was informed that Attorney General R Venkataramani has not given consent to initiate criminal contempt against the chief minister.

A bench headed by the then CJI Sanjiv Khanna had upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to invalidate the 2016 recruitment process conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The chief minister had made some observations criticising the verdict.

On Thursday, the bench permitted Aatmadeep, a public charitable trust which was seeking the initiation of criminal contempt against Banerjee, to withdraw the plea.

"We have received instruction to withdraw the petition, the consent was applied, but the AG has not given consent," the lawyer said.