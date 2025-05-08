SC prods Centre to clear names for judges appointment

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Observing high courts in India have 7 lakh criminal appeals pending, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to expeditiously clear names for judges' appointments.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said the Allahabad High Court with the maximum number of pending criminal appeals had a sanctioned strength of 11 judges but was only functioning with 79 judges at present.

"This is one aspect where the central government needs to act and ensure that recommendations of the collegium are cleared expeditiously. We hope and trust that the pending proposals will be cleared by the central government at the earliest," the bench said.

Similarly, the Bombay High Court with a sanctioned strength 94, was functioning with only 66 judges, it added.

The Calcutta High Court, it noted, was functioning with 44 judges opposed to the total strength of 72 judges. The bench observed the Delhi High Court currently had 41 judges against the prescribed 60 judges.

"It has a huge pendency of criminal appeals. Hence this is an issue which will have to be handled at a different level," it added.

Two days ago, recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium for appointment of high court judges was made public on the top court website.

Many recommendations were stated to be pending with the Central government.

Four recommendations of 2023 and 13 recommendations made in 2024 are pending with the Centre.

The most recent recommendations made on September 24, 2024 are also pending. PTI PKS PKS AMK AMK