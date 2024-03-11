SC protects TV news anchor Sudhir Chaudhary from coercive action in FIR lodged in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from coercive action to news anchor Sudhir Chaudhary in connection with an FIR lodged in Ranchi for allegedly making objectionable remarks on air after the then Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January.

Advertisment

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the journalist, that he was facing threat of arrest. The senior lawyer said no offence under the SC/ST Act was made out against Chaudhary.

“Pending further orders, no coercive steps be taken,” the bench ordered and issued notice to the state police and others on the plea of the news anchor.

Besides the complainant, the top court issued notices to the Jharkhand government, its DGP, and the senior superintendent of police of Ranchi on the plea of the news anchor.

Advertisment

The FIR alleged that, Chaudhary, the Consulting Editor of a national tv news channel had made objectionable remarks against the tribal community following the arrest of Soren.

A tribal group had filed a police complaint under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him for his alleged remarks.

It was alleged that the remarks were made in a news show on January 31.

Advertisment

Chaudhary filed an appeal in the top court against the order of the Jharkhand High Court which issued notices to the authorities on his plea but refused to grant interim protection to him.

The high court posted the plea on April 4 for further hearing.

The top court granted him protection and posted the petition for hearing after three weeks. PTI SJK SJK SK SK