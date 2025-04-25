SC warns Rahul Gandhi for insulting Veer Savarkar, stays HC order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "irresponsible" remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, saying "let's not mock our freedom fighters".

The top court, however, stayed the criminal proceedings against Rahul Gandhi in a case lodged in Uttar Pradesh for his remarks.

A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan also warned Rahul Gandhi against making any such statements in the future, as the apex court may take a suo motu cognisance of such remarks.

The bench asked senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Congress leader, as to whether Rahul Gandhi knew that even Mahatama Gandhi used words like "your faithful servant" in his communications with the Britishers.

The top court issued notices to complainant Nripendra Pandey, who filed a complaint accusing Rahul Gandhi for "intentionally" insulting Savarkar during a rally, and the Uttar Pradesh government, on the Congress leader's plea seeking their responses.

Rahul Gandhi moved the apex court challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court, which refused to quash summons issued against him in the case.

A case under various penal provisions for alleged offences like 'promoting enmity between classes' and 'public mischief' was lodged against Rahul Gandhi by Pandey, a lawyer by profession.

The case stems from the Congress leader's comments on Savarkar made on November 17, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally in Maharashtra's Akola district.