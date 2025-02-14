SC pulls up TNPCB for filing plea after two years against order quashing notice to Isha Foundation

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for approaching it after two years against a Madras High Court order quashing a showcause notice against Isha Foundation for having constructed various buildings between 2006 and 2014.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh termed the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) as a "friendly match" played by bureaucrats wanting the apex court's stamp on the petition's dismissal.

The top court told Advocate General PS Raman that now that Isha Foundation had constructed a yoga and meditation centre in Coimbatore district's Velliangiri, the state must ensure that there was environmental compliance.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Isha Foundation, urged the top court to hear the matter after Shivratri, saying a major function was scheduled to be held.

The bench posted the matter for hearing after Shivratri.

On December 14, 2022, holding that the facilities set up by Isha Foundation in Coimbatore would fall under the 'education' category, the high court set aside the TNPCB notice seeking to know why prosecution should not be launched for constructing various buildings between 2006 and 2014.

The high court quashed the notice dated November 19, 2021, while allowing a petition from the foundation, represented by its founder Jaggi Vasudev.

The showcause notice contended that the foundation had constructed the buildings in the foothills of Velliangiri without obtaining prior environmental clearance.

The Union government had earlier informed the high court that the foundation was imparting yoga lessons, besides running a school. Hence, it would fall under the ambit of 'education'. PTI MNL MNL SZM SZM