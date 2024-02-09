SC quashes AP HC order expressing disapproval at SC Collegium, castigating Jagan Reddy

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an Andhra Pradesh High Court order voicing its strong disapproval over the Supreme Court Collegium transferring two chief justices and castigating Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his apparent attempts to undermine it.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal set aside the observations made in the order passed by a single-judge bench of the high court and disposed of the matter.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the December 30, 2020 judgement by Justice Kumar of the high court.

The observations were made while adjudicating a plea seeking his recusal from a case involving a challenge to the auction of state land.

Justice Kumar had referred to the transfer of Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice Maheshwari by the Supreme Court Collegium and said this could give undue benefit to the state government.

"I am of the opinion that for a situation, which is prevailing, today in which impartiality, integrity, honesty, unbiased et¢., in judicial system is being raised, to some extent we are also responsible. Several instances we have noticed that immediately after demitting the office of Judge, the Judges are provided with new assignment," he said. PTI PKS PKS MIN MIN