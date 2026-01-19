SC quizzes Delhi govt over its timing in implementing new law to regulate school fees

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Delhi government over its timing in enforcing a new law that regulates fees in schools in the national capital.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said implementation of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, when the academic year was already on, appeared confused and potentially unworkable.

The apex court was hearing petitions filed by associations of private unaided schools challenging the Act and its subsequent rules.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the schools, submitted that the manner in which the legislation was being enforced was contrary to the scheme of the Act.

The top court said it was not inclined to interfere with the legislation at this stage, but emphasised that its implementation must be in tune with the statutory timelines.

The Delhi government recently notified the Act, which lays down detailed provisions on permissible fee heads, accounting practices and restrictions on additional charges, while prohibiting capitation fees and any collection beyond what is approved under the law.

The high court, on January 8, had refused to stay a notification directing private schools in the national capital to constitute fee regulation committees but extended the time for setting up such panels from January 10 to January 20.

It also said the last date for submission of the fee proposed by school managements to the committees should also be extended from January 25 to February 5.