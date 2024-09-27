National

SC raps Commission for Air Quality Management over pollution, stubble burning

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday rapped the Commission for Air Quality Management over its failure to curb air pollution due to crop residue burning.

A bench of Justice Abha S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said the air quality panel needs to be more active in its approach.

The top court said efforts are needed to ensure that stubble-burning alternative equipment are used at the grassroots level.

It directed the panel to file a better compliance report. PTI PKS NSD NSD

