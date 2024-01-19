SC raps MP police for removing witness' security cover

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday rapped the Madhya Pradesh Police for removing the security cover of the son of a slain Congress leader, saying it was playing with the life of the prosecution witness.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan directed the Superintendent of Police of Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh to provide within 24 hours security to Somesh Chaurasia, son of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia, who was murdered in 2019.

The bench warned the SP of contempt action, if security is not provided in 24 hours to Chaurasia and his family members, who are facing threats for being prosecution witness in the murder case.

The court's rebuke came after advocate Saurabh Mishra, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, submitted that police reduced Chaurasia's security cover after a threat perception analysis.

"You are playing with the lives of people. You are not providing security to a prosecution witness but providing security to 'goondas'. If within 24 hours security cover is not provided to the petitioner and his family members, ask your SP and DGP to be present on the next date of hearing," the bench said.

The court also observed that the Superintendent of Police of Damoh district appears to be an "arrogant officer." Advocate Varun Thakur, appearing for the petitioner, said that Chaurasia had no security cover at present and what was provided earlier on the direction of the court, was removed.

"He (Somesh) has been constantly facing threats to his life since 2019," Thakur said.

The bench was hearing a plea seeking contempt action against the officers for not providing police protection to the petitioner's family despite judicial orders.

In his plea, Chaurasia claimed that he and his family are facing threat to their lives from the husband of former MLA Rambai Singh, who is an accused in the death of his father.

The plea pointed out that the accused was only arrested after the intervention of the top court.

On July 22, 2021, the top court had cancelled the bail granted to Govind Singh, husband of Rambai Singh, in the murder case and observed that the judiciary should be immune from political pressures.

Chaurasia was killed in March 2019 after he joined the Congress. PTI MNL MNL VN VN