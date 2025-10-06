SC rebukes Israeli businessman, asks what was he doing in Goa when his wife, kids were living in cave

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday reprimanded an Israeli businessman residing in India, questioning what he was doing in Goa when his family was "living in a cave", after he sought a halt to the repatriation of his two "daughters" who, along with their Russian mother, had recently been rescued from a Karnataka forest.

Expressing its disapproval, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said this country has become a "safe haven" where "anybody can come and stay", as it queried the man, who was seeking custody of the two children, if he had valid documents to stay in India.

Nina Kutina (40), a Russian national, and her two daughters -- aged six and five -- were rescued on July 11 by a police team on a routine patrol in a forest in Ramatirtha Hills in Gokarna of Kumta taluk area in Karnataka.

The woman and her children did not have valid documents to stay in India and were sent to a Foreigners Restriction Centre for Women in the state.

On September 26, the Karnataka High Court directed the Union government to issue travel documents for their repatriation to Russia.

Dror Shlomo Goldstein, an Israeli businessman living in Goa who claimed to be the father of the two minor girls, challenged the high court order. He sought the custody of the minors and a direction to stop the children from being sent back to Russia.

"Who are you? What is your right?... Please show us any official document where you are declared as the father of the minors," Justice Kant remarked, adding, "Why should we not direct your deportation?" Counsel for Goldstein said the petitioner was the father of minor girls and he should be allowed to serve the copy of the petition on the Centre.

Justice Bagchi told the counsel that this petition is nothing but a publicity interest litigation.

"This is nothing but publicity litigation. What were you doing when your children were living in a cave?" Justice Bagchi questioned the lawyer.

Justice Kant said, "What were you doing in Goa?. Did you have any valid documents to stay in this country? You went to Nepal and extended your visa and then again went to Goa." Sensing the mood of the court, the counsel sought permission to withdraw the plea, which was allowed.

Justice Kant observed, "This country has become a safe haven where anybody can come and stay." On September 26, the high court permitted the Union government to issue travel documents to facilitate the return of the Russian woman and her two minor daughters. State authorities have said that she and the children had been living there for nearly two months without valid travel or residence documents.

Goldstein had earlier lodged a complaint at the Panaji police station in Goa in December last year after being unable to trace his children in India.

The high court recorded that the Russian consulate had stepped in and issued emergency travel papers for Kutina and her daughters, valid only until October 9.

It also took note of Kutina's own communication to the consulate, in which she expressed her wish to return to Russia at the earliest.

Goldstein's counsel at the high court had opposed deportation, arguing that such a move would go against the best interests of the children while custody proceedings were still pending.

The court, however, observed that Goldstein had not provided any satisfactory explanation for why the mother and children had been living in isolation in a cave before their rescue.

Emphasising the principle of children's welfare, the high court had stated that the mother's request to travel back to Russia and the Russian government's readiness to facilitate their return outweighed other considerations.

The Union government's law officer had informed the high court that the DNA report of the second daughter was received and communicated to the Russian government, which, in turn, issued Russian citizenship and emergency travel documents (ETD) to enable them to travel to Russia. PTI MNL RT