SC reference to Pahalgam attack shows govt's lack of confidence in JK's stability: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the Supreme Court's reference to the Pahalgam terror attack while hearing a plea for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood highlighted the Centre's lack of confidence in the region's stability even after reducing it to a union territory.

The BJP-led central government seems to be unwilling to ease its grip over Jammu and Kashmir, she said in a post on X.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Centre in eight weeks on a plea seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"You cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam... It is for Parliament and the Executive to take a decision," Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said when senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, sought an early hearing.

In her post, Mehbooba said, "SC's reference to recent Pahalgam terror attack in the context of granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir underscores a deeper issue about GOIs continued lack of confidence in the region's stability." Even after revoking J&K's special status and reducing it to a union territory, the Centre appears unwilling to ease its tight control. "This reflects a deeper political and psychological deadlock," the former chief minister said.

Mehbooba said her party maintains that the Jammu and Kashmir issue goes beyond the restoration of statehood or the constitutional status.

"Unless New Delhi engages with the political aspirations of the people and addresses the core issue head-on, it will remain on uncertain footing regardless of the force it deploys. It is time GOI corrects past missteps & initiates a sincere process of dialogue and reconciliation to bring lasting peace and dignity to the region," she said. PTI MIJ DIV DIV