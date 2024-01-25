SC refuses bail to realtor in Yes Bank money laundering case

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea by realtor Sanjay Chhabria against an order of the Bombay High Court which refused to grant him default bail in the Yes Bank money laundering case.

Advertisment

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal said the offence is serious and the high court considered everything.

The counsel appearing for Chhabria then withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

A single bench of Justice M S Karnik on October 9 had dismissed Chhabria's petition seeking default bail on the grounds that though the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted its prosecution complaint against him within the mandatory 60-day period, it had also sought permission from the special court to carry on further probe in the case.

Advertisment

The ED's case was that while the probe against Chhabria was complete, the investigation regarding the case was still on.

The high court had agreed with the agency and said the offence of money laundering involves multiple interconnected transactions and the same demands cumbersome investigation, and that the ED in the present case was investigating an economic offence which demands in-depth and detailed investigation.

"The accused undoubtedly has the right to a fair trial which is a dimension of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. Likewise, it is also the duty of the respondent (ED) to conduct a comprehensive and complete investigation as regards the offence," the order had said.

Advertisment

"Money laundering refers to the process of making illegally-obtained money appear legitimate or clear in order to disguise its illicit origins. The ultimate goal of money laundering is to integrate illicit funds into the lawful financial system, making it challenging for authorities to trace and seize the proceeds," the high court had said.

Money laundering involves intricate processes designed to obfuscate the origin of illegally-obtained funds, Justice Karnik had said, adding the complexity of a money laundering case is determined by the intricacy and sophistication of the methods used to disguise the illicit funds.

"Complex money laundering cases, such as the one at hand, encompass multiple levels of transactions. These cases typically involve intricate schemes and techniques aimed at creating numerous layers of obfuscation, making it challenging for investigators to unravel the true nature of the illicit funds," the HC had said in its order.

Advertisment

The ED's case is that Chhabria had played a crucial role in diverting funds procured illegally by Yes Bank's founder Rana Kapoor and Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoter Kapil Wadhwan.

Justice Karnik said further investigation was on with regard to the larger offence of money laundering in the case.

"There is no embargo for conducting any further investigation in the case by the respondent to bring any further evidence, oral or documentary, against any accused person involved in the offence, against which the complaint has been filed," the HC said.

Chhabria's lawyer had said since the investigation in the case was incomplete even after 60 days since his arrest in the case, the accused stands to get relief of default bail.

The realtor was arrested by the ED on June 7, 2022 in connection with the Yes Bank-DHFL money laundering case. On August 4, 2022, the ED submitted its prosecution complaint (charge sheet). PTI PKS PKS DV DV