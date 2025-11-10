SC refuses to entertain Amritpal Singh's plea challenging his detention

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh challenging his detention under the National Security Act.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria asked Singh to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court with his plea.

The top court asked the high court to decide his plea within six weeks.

Singh, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail along with nine associates under the NSA. PTI PKS DV