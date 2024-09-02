SC refuses to entertain lawyer's plea alleging harassment by West Bengal police

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by a West Bengal-based lawyer who alleged that she was being "targeted" by the TMC government after she filed petitions against the state and its police.

The petitioner said she was representing some of the victims in the case related to allegations of crimes against women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali allegedly by the local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

Alleging that false cases have been foisted against her, she sought transfer of these matters outside the state.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan asked her to approach the Calcutta High Court with her grievances.

"As because I mostly represent the cases against the police atrocities of the state, the TMC government has targeted me…," she claimed, adding, "My life is in immense danger". "I can be murdered, I can be killed," the petitioner said. Urging the apex court to look into her matter, she alleged that her old parents were also suffering due to harassment by police.

She claimed witnesses in the cases against her have been influenced and evidence tampered with.

"The Calcutta High Court has been passing orders in such matters," the bench said, adding that she should have faith in the high court.

"Thank you. Dismissed," the bench said. PTI ABA ABA SK SK