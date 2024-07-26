SC refuses to entertain plea against eligibility criteria for MP judicial service

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to consider a plea challenging an eligibility criteria that requires a candidate to obtain 70 per cent marks in LL.B (bachelor of law) exam for applying for the Madhya Pradesh lower judicial service.

"Ultimately the purpose of this is that better people join the judiciary. Other states also have similar requirements. The quality really has to be improved," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said while refusing to entertain the plea.

The lawyer appearing for petitioner Varsha Patel said law colleges have different marking patterns which create disparities in the marks obtained by students of different institutions.

The students of government law colleges are in a disadvantageous position in comparison to those of private institutions which go for liberal marking.

The bench was unimpressed and said other state judicial service rules, including those in Maharashtra, have similar requirements.

The CJI said having such rules ensures that the quality of judicial officers is not compromised.