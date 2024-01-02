SC refuses to entertain plea against signature campaign seeking to abolish NEET

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea against the DMK's signature campaign in Tamil Nadu seeking to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical colleges across the country.

The apex court was hearing a petition which had sought direction to the state to not allow such activity in schools there.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan observed that competitive examinations, which are conducted on a pan-India basis, have to be held.

When the petitioner told the bench that children are distressed though they have to face the examination eventually, Justice Kant observed, "Fortunately, now we have a very informed generation. Our children are not so innocent and now they understand everything". "They are far ahead of our generation… They understand everything, what is the motive, what is the agenda, how it happens," Justice Surya Kant said.

The bench, however, declined to entertain the petition.

In October last year, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu had launched a campaign to obtain 50 lakh signatures in 50 days seeking to abolish the NEET. PTI ABA ABA DV DV