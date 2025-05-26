SC refuses to entertain plea of Vidarbha Hockey Association for recognition

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Hockey is an Olympic sport and there can be only one association from a state under the existing regulations, the Supreme Court said on Monday as it refused to entertain the Vidarbha Hockey Association's plea seeking recognition.

A vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Datta allowed the withdrawal of the Vidarbha Hockey Association's plea for its recognition as an associate member of Hockey India and the Indian Olympic Association, saying no case is made out for interference with the Bombay High Court order.

"After arguing for some time, the learned counsel for the petitioners seeks and is permitted to withdraw the Special Leave Petition," the bench said in its order.

The Bombay High Court on June 26, 2024, upheld Hockey India's decision revoking the Vidarbha Hockey Association membership. The association said that they were in fact an associate member till 2013, but they were removed arbitrarily.

The counsel appearing for the association said that in cricket and kabaddi, there are a number of associate members.

To this, the bench said, "Hockey is an Olympic sport and under the existing regulations of the Indian Olympic Association, there can be only one association from one state." Justice Datta pointed out that the counsel was referring to cricket and kabaddi which are not Olympic sports and said that even the Mumbai Hockey Association was derecognised because there can only be one association from one state.

The bench also questioned the Vidarbha Hockey Association for filing a writ petition and asked why it could not move the high court raising its concern.

Upon failing to get a satisfactory response, the top court was dismissing the petition but the counsel sought permission to withdraw the plea. PTI MNL MNL NSD NSD