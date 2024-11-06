SC refuses to entertain plea over mental well-being of lawyers

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea over the mental well-being of advocates and allowed the petitioner to approach the Bar Council of India (BCI) with a representation.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed that the bar associations should take voluntary steps to address the issue.

The bench said the issue of mental well-being concerned other professions as well.

"The union of India will say why only for lawyers? What about chartered accountants, engineers, doctors and others," observed the bench.

Senior advocate Balbir Singh, appearing for the petitioner, said the Indian Medical Association had a mechanism to address the issue of mental well-being of medical professionals.

Upon not being able to convince the court to examine the plea, Singh sought to furnish a representation to the BCI. The top court, while allowing Singh to withdraw the plea, noted the apex bar body could take the issue forward. PTI ABA SJK AMK