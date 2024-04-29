SC refuses to entertain plea seeking extension of internship cut off for NEET PG

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking an extension of internship cut-off for candidates appearing in the NEET PG test scheduled for June 23 this year.

Advertisment

After hearing the submissions for some time, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it cannot extend.

"I mean people are bound to fall on the side of a particular line when there is a cut-off," the CJI said.

The bench, however, permitted petitioner Riddhesh, a resident of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, to pursue the competent authorities to whom representations were made earlier in this regard.

Rejecting the plea, it said the issues strictly fell within the policy domain.

The present cut-off date for internship for appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG is August 15. PTI SJK PKS SJK KSS KSS