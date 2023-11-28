SC refuses to entertain plea seeking inclusion of CPR training in school curriculum

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction for inclusion of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training in school curriculum, saying this was purely a matter of educational policy.

Advertisment

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said there were several different things which the children should learn but the court can't direct the government to include all those in the curriculum.

"They (children) should learn about environment. Children should learn about brotherhood. Children should learn about cardiopulmonary resuscitation. We cannot tell the government to include everything which is desirable…these are matters for the government to decide," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner, a resident of Ranchi, referred to incidents of sudden cardiac arrest after COVID-19, and said this was a burning issue.

Advertisment

"Why only this as a burning issue, there are so many different issues…You don't enter into a school curriculum," the bench observed.

"Children should not smoke, absolutely a matter of universal acceptance. Therefore, should the Supreme Court issue a Article 32 writ to include this in the curriculum," it said.

The bench said it was for the government to decide what a holistic curriculum should be.

Advertisment

"This is purely a matter of educational policy," it said.

The apex court noted that issue raised in the plea relates to policy domain.

It said the petitioner would be at liberty to move the appropriate authorities with suggestions.

"Beyond this, the court is not inclined to issue a mandamus of the nature which is sought. Petition is disposed of," the bench said.