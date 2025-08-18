SC refuses to examine plea over UP govt's decision to merge primary schools

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to examine a plea filed by AAP MP Sanjay Singh challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to merge over 100 primary schools with low student enrolment.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih allowed Singh to withdraw the petition and move the Allahabad High Court with the grievance.

The bench was informed the high court was already hearing similar pleas.

The top court observed the matter involved the enforcement of rights under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

Singh said the state government's decision was arbitrary and illegal.

A separate plea raising similar issue filed in the apex court in July claimed on June 16, the additional chief secretary of state's Basic Shiksha Department issued an order directing steps for pairing the schools managed under the supervision and control of the Basic Shiksha Adhikari with those run by the state. PTI ABA ABA AMK AMK