SC refuses to hear Maneka Gandhi's plea against 45-day cap for filing election petition

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea of former union minister Maneka Gandhi against the 45-day limitation imposed for filing an election petition under the law saying court cannot legislate and open floodgates.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, however, issued notice on Gandhi’s plea challenging Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad's election from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat in 2024, and sought his reply in four weeks.

Section 81 of the Representation of the People Act prescribes the period of 45 days from the date of the election of a returned candidate within which an election petition can be filed.

BJP's Gandhi lost to Nishad by 43,174 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We don't want to open the floodgates. We are not inclined to entertain the petition as you want us in a way to legislate, which we cannot do. You want us to declare the 45-days limit is bad in law. You want us to fix 60 days or 90 days either way you want us to legislate which cannot be done," the bench said.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Gandhi, withdrew the plea which sought a revisit of the 1973 Hukumdev Narain Yadav judgement directing election pleas to strictly adhere to the timelines and procedures under the Representation of the People Act.

Luthra said the law should be revisited in the context of a person who suppressed material facts of four criminal cases.

He submitted his client was not seeking the court to legislate, but only saying the 1973 verdict was bad in law and needed a revisit.

The bench said the petitioner couldn't make the submission that a particular judgement was bad in law in a writ petition and could only do it in a civil appeal, where the verdict was relied upon.

"If we start interfering with the prescribed limit, then look at the consequences. It will defeat the very purpose of legislation," the bench told Luthra.

The top court had told Gandhi prescribing 45-day time limit was a matter of policy and it had to see the legislative intent for fixing such a limit.

"This was perhaps done so that there is no uncertainty on the election of the returned candidate," the top court had said.

Gandhi challenged the August 14 2024 order of the Allahabad High Court dismissing her election petition against Nishad's election observing it was time-barred.

The high court's Lucknow bench held the petition was filed after the 45-day deadline and it couldn't be heard on merit.

She contended Nishad deprived the voters of their right to know his full criminal history and the delay in filing the petition should be condoned.

Gandhi argued 12 criminal cases were pending against Nishad but he disclosed only eight in his affidavit.

Advertisment

"The election petition being time-barred by Section 81 read with Section 86 of the Representation of People Act 1951 and Order VII Rule 11(d) of the Code of Civil Procedure is liable to be dismissed," held the high court. PTI MNL AMK