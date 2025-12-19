SC refuses to stay CBI probe in FIRs against suspended Punjab DIG in DA case

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar seeking stay of the CBI investigation in two FIRs lodged against him in a disproportionate assets case.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said the Punjab and Haryana High Court was seized of a similar plea of Bhullar. The officer has challenged the December 4 order of the high court which had denied interim relief of stay on the CBI proceedings and adjourned his plea for hearing in January.

When Bhullar's counsel sought direction for deciding on interim relief, CJI Kant said, "It's better, we don't open our mouths. Don't invite harsh observations from us." Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhary, appearing for Bhullar, submitted that the high court erred in adjourning the matter by a month without considering the prayer for interim relief.

He submitted that it was a case where the CBI has wrongly assumed jurisdiction in violation of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, as the State's consent for CBI has already been withdrawn.

"CBI has surreptitiously entered Punjab and circumvented section 6 of the DSPE Act," he submitted, adding that the high court has not assigned any reason for not giving interim relief, except saying that it was hearing the matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, said that regular bail has been denied to Bhullar.

The bench said it was not inclined to interfere with the proceedings before the high court and was inclined to dismiss the petition.

Sensing the mood of the court, Chaudhary said he wants to withdraw the petition and avail the remedy before the high court.

The top court disposed of the matter.

On October 16, the CBI arrested Bhullar, along with another person, in connection with a corruption case involving bribery of Rs 8 lakh.

It had claimed to have recovered around Rs 5 crore cash, 1.50 kg of jewellery, documents of immovable properties, keys of two luxury vehicles, 22 luxury watches, locker keys, 40 litres of imported liquor, firearms, including a double-barrel gun, a pistol, a revolver, and an airgun, along with ammunition during a raid at Bhullar's residence.

Bhullar was held from his Mohali office following a complaint lodged by a scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib who accused the senior police officer of demanding recurring monthly payment for "settling" a 2023 FIR against him.

He was appointed the DIG (Ropar Range) in November 2024. The Ropar Range comprises Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. He is the son of former Punjab Director General of Police M S Bhullar.

Bhullar had earlier served in many positions. He remained DIG (Patiala Range), joint director, vigilance bureau, and senior superintendent of police in Jagraon, Mohali and Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur.

He had also headed a special investigation team, probing a 2021 drug case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

The officer was actively involved in the Punjab government's anti-drug drive Yudh Nashian Virudh. PTI MNL ZMN