SC refuses to stay HC order directing judicial inquiry into farmer's death during protest

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Punjab and Haryana High Court direction setting up a panel to probe farmer Shubhkaran Singh's death during a clash between the protesting farmers and the Haryana security personnel in February.

The SC said the supervision of the matter by a panel headed by a retired judge would infuse fairness and transparency.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Haryana government challenging the high court's March 7 order which had formed a committee headed by a former high court judge to inquire into the death of Shubhkaran Singh during the clash.

Shubhkaran, 21, a native of Bathinda, was killed and several police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21.

The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades and were stopped by the security personnel from crossing the state border and marching to Delhi.

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan on Monday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Haryana, referred to a paragraph from the high court's order and said this will demoralise the police force.

"If the police have to face PIL for every incident, how will they maintain law and order," he said, adding that hundreds of people had gathered there with lethal weapons.

The bench observed that sometimes, in public agitation, some miscreants take undue advantage of the situation.

Mehta said 67 police personnel were injured during the incident and if committees are to be appointed, what will be the morale of those who are maintaining law and order.

The bench said the high court was concerned with the homicidal death and the family members of the deceased had expressed some apprehensions.

It said the three-member committee is headed by a retired high court judge.

"We also appoint former judges to infuse fairness and transparency," the bench observed.

Mehta said the apex court may choose an officer and monitor the investigation in the case.

The bench observed the high court will take up the matter again on April 10.

"Let us see what happens. The matter is pending before the high court," it said.

Mehta said he is not against the committee or its members.

He referred to one of the directions of the high court which said the "committee shall also examine the issue whether the force which was used on the dates mentioned above was commensurate with the situation and give its report".

The bench said the committee headed by the former judge would only supervise the matter and it would infuse confidence.

"We don't want the Supreme Court to become panacea of all problems," it said, adding the high court is also a constitutional court and it will deal with the issue.

"This is not something unusual which has been done," the bench said, adding that this was a case where two police forces of separate states have different stances and the high court has appointed an "umpire".

The apex court said the judiciary will take care of the morale of the police force as well as of the people.

It posted the matter for further hearing on April 19.

The high court had formed the committee headed by retired HC judge Jaishree Thakur to inquire into the various aspects of the case, saying the investigation regarding the death of Shubhkaran cannot be entrusted solely either to Punjab or to Haryana for "reasons obvious as both states have several things to cover up".

It had said the committee will be assisted by Additional Director General of Police (Punjab) Parmod Ban and ADGP (Haryana) Amitabh Singh Dhillon.

The Punjab Police had registered a zero FIR in the matter.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha were spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops and a farm loan waiver.

The protesting farmers were staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was stopped by the security forces. PTI ABA ABA KSS KSS