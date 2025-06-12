SC refuses to stay ongoing teachers recruitment exam in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a plea for halting the ongoing teacher recruitment examinations in Andhra Pradesh and said it couldn't be stopped "midway".

"We don't devise a mechanism for holding examinations. It is not our expertise," a bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan told the petitioner's counsel.

The bench questioned the petitioner's counsel for not moving the Andhra Pradesh High Court first.

After the counsel said the high court was on summer break, the bench said, "The High Court of Andhra Pradesh is reopening after summer vacation on June 16. In view of the above, we are not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. The petitioner would be at liberty to approach the high court." The petitioner's counsel referred to the government notification and said even for a district-level recruitment, multi-shift examinations were to be conducted.

"They are going for a computer-based testing and then they go for normalisation," the counsel said.

The bench, however, said, "The exams have commenced. We can't stop them midway." Additional Solicitor General S V Raju informed the bench that over a lakh aspirants had already appeared in the examinations.

The plea said the state government initiated the process for teachers' recruitment for filling over 16,000 posts and examinations would be conducted from June 6 to July 6. PTI ABA ABA AMK AMK