SC refuses to stay survey order in Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmabhoomi

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Friday refused to put Allahabad High Court order on stay allowing a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah premises adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

Advertisment

"SLP is listed on Jan 9. All issues and contentions will be considered," bench records in order.

The apex court was hearing the plea filed by the Muslim side against the order of Allahabad High Court.

The high court on Thursday allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah complex, an important milestone in the temple-mosque dispute in Mathura.

The court agreed to the appointment of an advocate commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque premises, which the petitioners claim holds signs suggesting that it was a Hindu temple once.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain said the modalities of the survey will be discussed at the next hearing on December 18.