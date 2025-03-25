SC refuses to withdraw CRPF security cover of Unnao rape survivor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to withdraw the CRPF security cover of the Unnao rape survivor, saying there was still a perception of threat.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale, however, removed CRPF security cover given to her family members and other witnesses noting that conviction has already taken place.

"We are of the opinion that protection granted by this court to the concerned persons at the relevant time may not be continued as the case has resulted in conviction who is awarded life imprisonment.

"However we make it clear that the CRPF cover for the victim shall continue till further orders of this court," the bench said.

The top court said the family members and other witnesses would be at liberty to approach local police if they still feel any threat.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted that conviction had taken place in the case and sought permission to withdraw the CRPF security cover.

The Centre had moved a plea seeking the withdrawal of CRPF security cover provided to them following the court's order in 2019.

Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar is serving a life term in jail for raping the minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017.

The top court on August 1, 2019, directed the rape survivor, her mother, other members of the family and their lawyer to be provided security by the CRPF.

All five cases registered in connection with the rape incident were transferred by the apex court from Lucknow to Delhi with directions to a designated special court to hold daily trials and complete them within 45 days.

The apex court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to the survivor.

Sengar's appeal challenging the trial court's verdict in the Unnao rape case is pending in the Delhi High Court. He has sought the quashing of the trial court's December 2019 judgment that sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life.

On March 13, 2020, Sengar was also sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the custodial death case of the survivor's father.

The father was arrested in a case under the Arms Act and died in custody on April 9, 2018.

The trial court, which did not find the accused guilty of murder, awarded the maximum sentence for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder to the convicts under Section 304 of IPC after holding that there was no intention to kill.