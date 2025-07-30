SC registrar writes to transport commissioner seeking specific number for ex-CJI Chandrachud's car

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A Supreme Court registrar has written to the transport commissioner here, seeking an expeditious allotment of a specific registration number for former chief justice of India D Y Chandrachud's new Mercedes car.

"I am to request you to allot one Registration Number 'XX XX XXXX' for Mercedes car (Benz E220) purchased by Hon'ble Shri Justice D Y Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India.

"I will be grateful if the allotment of the aforementioned registration number is done expeditiously and be intimated to the undersigned," a letter dated July 28, sent by the deputy registrar (transport) to the Delhi transport commissioner, said.

Justice Chandrachud's tenure as the 50th chief justice of India ended on November 10, 2024 after two years marked by transformative rulings and substantial reforms, carving out a unique legacy in the country's judicial history.

Besides delivering several landmark judgments, including on the Ayodhya land dispute, abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and decriminalisation of consensual gay sex, that shaped the society and politics, he was part of 38 Constitution benches during his eight-year tenure as a Supreme Court judge. PTI PKS RC