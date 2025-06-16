SC registry, offices to remain open on Saturdays

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday decided to keep its registry and offices open on all Saturdays, starting July 14.

As practice, top court benches do not hold courts on Saturdays.

“The Registry and offices of the Court shall remain open on all Saturdays from 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. with effect from 14th July, 2025,” a top court notice issued on June 16 read.

The top court has exercised its powers under Article 145 of the Constitution and amended the rules of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013. PTI SJK SJK AMK AMK