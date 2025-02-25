SC reinstates RJD leader expelled from Bihar Legislative Council; MLC says victory of democracy

New Delhi/Patna, Feb 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered “immediate” reinstatement of an RJD MLC who was expelled last year for misbehaving inside the House with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order on the petition of Sunil Kumar Singh who had challenged his expulsion from the Bihar legislative council in June last year on the basis of a report submitted by the Ethics Committee.

The RJD leader described the apex court order as “victory of democracy”.

Legislative Council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh said he would take appropriate action after receiving a copy of the order.

In a judgement running into nearly 50 pages, the court held that even though the conduct of Singh inside the House was “abhorrent and unbecoming of a member of the legislature”, the punishment meted out to him was “excessive and disproportionate to the nature of the misconduct”.

“The petitioner is directed to be reinstated as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council with immediate effect”, said the court, while quashing the Election Commission order for by-election to the seat that had fallen vacant upon Singh’s expulsion.

Notably, JD(U) leader Lalan Prasad had filed his nomination papers last month for the by-poll which was scheduled on January 23 but put on hold because of a stay on declaration of results ordered by the apex court.

But for the stay, Prasad would have been elected unopposed since no other candidate had entered the fray.

Responding to the development, senior BJP leader and Chairman of the legislative council Awadhesh Narayan Singh said “appropriate action will be taken upon receipt of the order which, as per information available so far, has called for reinstatement of Sunil Kumar Singh”.

Known to be close to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Singh was expelled on July 26 last year after a motion of his expulsion was passed through voice vote by the Legislative Council in which the NDA has a majority.

The term of the seat held by Singh, who was also his party’s chief whip in the House, ends in 2026.

When his remarks were sought on the judgement, Singh told PTI Bhasha over phone: “It is the victory of democracy.” Singh and his party colleagues had engaged in a spat with Kumar after the JD(U) supremo dumped the RJD-helmed Mahagathbandhan and formed a new government with the BJP.

However, senior JD(U) leader and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary drew solace from the fact that the court “has not exonerated Singh of the charges levelled against him. He has also been warned not to behave badly in future”.

He pointed out that the court order says “the period of expulsion already undergone by the petitioner shall be deemed as a period of his suspension from the House and will amount to sufficient punishment for his misdemeanour”.

It is now a matter of interpretation as to who stands vindicated by the court order, said Chaudhary, a key aide of the chief minister.

The Ethics Committee had charged Singh and another RJD MLC Qari Sohaib of misbehaving with the chief minister. While Sohaib expressed regret afterwards, the former remained defiant.

The court also noted, in its verdict, that Singh’s conduct before the Ethics Committee “underscores a deliberate attempt to undermine the regulatory process and thwart the dispensation of justice”.

The court also made it clear that “indulgence” extended in reducing the punishment imposed on Singh “should not be misconstrued as condonation of his act”.

“Should the petitioner indulge further in such misconduct upon his reinstatement, we leave it to the Ethics Committee or Chairperson of the Bihar Legislative Council to take appropriate action, in accordance with law,” added the court.

"Henceforth, it is incumbent upon the petitioner to conduct himself with decorum and responsibility in legislative proceedings", the court remarked.