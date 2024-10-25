SC rejects CBI plea against Bombay HC order quashing LOCs against actor Rhea Chakraborty, kin

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea challenging a Bombay High Court order that quashed the look out circulars (LOC) issued against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan termed the plea of probe agency as “frivolous” while trashing it.

The Bombay High Court had on February 22 quashed the LOCs issued against Chakraborty and her brother Showik and their parents -- Indrajit and Sandhya. The LOCs were issued against them in 2020.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

While the Mumbai police registered an accidental death report and started a probe into the case, Rajput's father had in July 2020 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging the actor's purported girlfriend Chakraborty and her family members had abetted his suicide.

The case was later transferred to the CBI, which has been investigating it.

In 2020, both Rhea and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case related to Rajput but were granted bail later.