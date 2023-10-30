SC rejects Manish Sisodia's bail plea: Chronology

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court rejected two separate bail pleas of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday. Following is the timeline of developments in the matter: February 26, 2023: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrests Sisodia for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam".

Advertisment

March 9: Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI's FIR.

March 31: Trial court rejects Sisodia's bail plea in the CBI's corruption case.

April 28: Trial court rejects Sisodia's bail plea in the money-laundering case.

Advertisment

May 30: Delhi High Court rejects Sisodia's bail plea in the CBI case.

July 3: High court rejects Sisodia's bail plea in the money-laundering case.

July 6: Sisodia files bail pleas in both the cases in the Supreme Court.

October 17: Supreme Court reserves its verdict on the pleas.

October 30: Supreme Court rejects Sisodia's bail pleas. PTI MNR RC