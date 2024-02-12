SC rejects PIL challenging practice of appointing deputy CMs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL challenging the practice of appointing deputy chief ministers and said this does not breach the Constitution.

Advertisment

“This is just a label and even if you call someone a deputy chief minister, it does not change the status,” a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachaud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said while trashing the PIL filed by the Public Political Party.

“A deputy CM is first and foremost a minister in the government of the state and this does not breach the Constitution,” the bench said, adding that it does not create a class in itself.

The lawyer, appearing for the PIL petitioner, said states are setting a wrong example by appointing deputy chief ministers and this violates Article 14 (right to equality) under the Constitution. The bench said such appointments do not breach any constitutional provisions.