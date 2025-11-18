SC rejects PIL on environment-friendly disposal of advocate bands

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking a uniform and eco-friendly disposal system for used advocate bands within the court premises across the nation.

An advocate's band, made of cotton, is a white neckband traditionally worn by lawyers instead of a tie.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran rejected the plea filed by one Sakshi Vijay, an Associate Professor at Jindal Global Law School.

Vijay said she had seen multiple advocate bands lying in her house, unable to use them anymore or dispose of them in an environment-friendly manner.

The petitioner said she had found synthetic bands lying in a ditch, in garbage bins and near court premises, often discarded by advocates after a single use.

The bench questioned the limits of judicial intervention in this matter.

"Where should our remit end then? Monitor how handkerchiefs be used? "Or regulate garbage issue in villages?... Where all we should issue writs," the CJI said while refusing to entertain the PIL.