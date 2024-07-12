SC rejects PIL seeking data on alleged discrepancies in counting of votes in general elections

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking disclosure of data related to alleged discrepancies in the counting of votes by the poll panel in the general elections this year.

"We are dismissing it...Elections have been held. The government has been formed. Please do not file these kind of PILs (public interest litigations)," said a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The PIL, filed by one Priya Mishra, had sought a direction to the Election Commission to release the data on counting of votes done during the recent general elections.

It alleged discrepancies in the counting of votes.

The results of general elections were declared on June 4 and the NDA government led by Narendra Modi came back to power. PTI SJK AS AS