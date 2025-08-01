SC rejects plea against Delhi HC rule restricting senior advocate designation for ex-local judges

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging a rule of the Delhi High Court that bars retired judges from other states from applying for senior advocate designation in the national capital. Rule 9B of the High Court of Delhi Designation of Senior Advocate Rules, 2024, deals with the eligibility for retired judicial officers seeking the designation as senior advocates and bars retired judges from other states from applying for the same.

The rule restricts conferring the designation on those who have retired from the Delhi Higher Judicial Service and have served for at least 10 years.

A top court bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran rejected the plea filed by Vijai Pratap Singh, who retired from higher judicial services in Uttar Pradesh, challenging a Delhi High Court judgment upholding the rule.

Singh claimed the rule suffered from "constitutional infirmity" as it created a "class within class".

"Why don't you apply to the Supreme Court… In the Supreme Court, everybody can apply," the CJI said while dismissing the plea.