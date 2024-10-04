SC rejects plea for early disposal of execution petition in Bombay HC, says judges 'overburdened'

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking time-bound disposal of an execution petition pending in the Bombay High Court saying the judges are "overburdened".

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said against the sanctioned strength of 92 judges in the Bombay High Court, there were only 64 judges at present.

The top court said every judge has more than 100 matters on the cause list and it was not possible for it to pass such directions when the high court was "overburdened" with work.

"Considering the fact that the judges of the Bombay High Court are overburdened, such a direction cannot be issued especially when there may be older execution applications which are pending," the bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal against the delay in the disposal of the execution petition.

The petition stated that the execution petition has been adjourned many times.

While disposing of of the appeal, the apex court said the petitioner would be at liberty to request the high court for an expeditious hearing. PTI PKS PKS KSS KSS