SC rejects plea over defence production, says matter of govt policy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea concerning the defence production policy noting it was a matter in the Centre's domain.

"These are matters which are purely in the policy domain of the Union government," a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told the petitioner appearing in person.

The petitioner said the issue affected national security.

The bench, however, remarked, "It is for the government to handle national security. This is a matter of policy." The petitioner further claimed the issue was previously taken up by the Prime Minister's Office.

While dismissing his plea, the bench said the petitioner may pursue his remedy with the government.